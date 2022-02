GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ryan Lindberg had 14 points to lead five St. Thomas players in double figures as the Tommies ended their 12-game losing streak, topping North Dakota 84-74. Riley Miller and Brooks Allen added 12 points apiece for the Tommies on Tuesday. Parker Bjorklund and Burt Hedstrom chipped in 10 points each. Matt Norman led the Fighting Hawks with 21 points and eight rebounds.