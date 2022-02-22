Murray scores 28 as No. 25 Iowa beats Michigan State 86-60

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60. Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since. Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season. It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans, who have dropped five of six overall.