New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track in Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Formula One will get a glimpse of what the season may look like when its new generation of cars hits the track in a test session in Barcelona on Wednesday. It will be the first preseason session following one of the biggest regulation changes in the series, and the first time drivers will get a real feel about what to expect from their cars in 2022. F1 implemented the major changes to improve racing and try to make the series more competitive, with new aerodynamic and tire requirements that will make them look and feel different from previous years.