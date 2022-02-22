No. 9 Texas Tech wins 20th home game in a row, 66-42 over OU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13, and ninth-ranked Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game with a 66-42 victory over Oklahoma. The 22-6 Red Raiders won their fourth game in a row since a loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago. The Sooners have lost four in a row since that win at home. Texas Tech opened the second half with a 10-0 run and later scored 19 in a row. Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the 14-14 Sooners.