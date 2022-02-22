Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:26 PM

Texas A&M hands Georgia 8th straight loss 91-77

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tied a career-high with 31 points, Henry Coleman III added 15 points, and the duo combined to make 17-of-17 shots as Texas A&M beat Georgia 91-77. Jackson made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and he also had six of Texas A&M’s 12 steals to outduel Kario Oquendo, who kept Georgia in it by making six 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Oquendo’s previous high for Georgia was 28 against Mississippi State on Jan. 12, and he also scored 26 on Feb. 16 at LSU.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content