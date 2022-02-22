Ukrainian hockey player gets 1-year ban for racist gesture

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has suspended Ukrainian player Andri Denyskin for one year for making a racist gesture during a game in September. Denyskin was initially suspended for 13 games by the Ukrainian Hockey League. That was the longest ban possible in that league’s rulebook. This suspension prevents Denyskin from competing in any international tournaments for the next year. IIHF president Luc Tardif called Denyskin’s actions “completely unacceptable” and said, “racist gestures, comments or actions have absolutely no place in the game.”