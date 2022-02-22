Wisconsin hires Sheridan and alters roles for Bostad, Turner

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Bill Sheridan to coach inside linebackers as one of three changes to Paul Chryst’s staff. Chryst also announced Tuesday that Bob Bostad is switching from inside linebackers coach to offensive line coach and Mickey Turner is moving from tight ends coach to an off-field role in which he will lead Wisconsin’s recruiting efforts. Sheridan was Air Force’s defensive line coach for the last two seasons. Bostad has worked on offense for most of his coaching career. That included stints as Wisconsin’s offensive line coach from 2008-11 and tight ends coach from 2006-07.