Horner and Wolff say they have moved on from testy F1 finale

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner say they’ve moved on from the acrimony that marked the Formula One title race last season when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dethroned Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton. The team principals sat side by side Wednesday on the first day of preseason testing in Spain in a far more congenial atmosphere compared to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Tensions between them got so bad in 2021 that they traded barbs in the weeks before Abu Dhabi’s last-lap mayhem. Red Bull boss Horner says “we share a difference of opinion over Abu Dhabi, but that’s done and dusted.” Wolff of Mercedes agreed that “we need to move on.”