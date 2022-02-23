Leclerc fastest with Ferrari early in F1 tests in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been fastest on the opening morning of Formula One’s first preseason test session as the revamped 2022 cars hit the track for the first time following one of the biggest regulation changes in the sport. Leclerc set a time of 1 minute, 20.165 seconds at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He finished ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris. Defending champion Max Verstappen ran the most laps with Red Bull but finished only sixth fastest. George Russell ended third with Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton will take over for Mercedes in the afternoon.