Maple Leafs prospect Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. General manager Kyle Dubas says the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany. Agent Dan Milstein says Amirov is in good spirits and skating three times a week with the hope of returning to play hockey. Amirov developed symptoms unrelated to an injury he suffered earlier this season in the KHL that prompted additional testing. Amirov was a first round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2020.