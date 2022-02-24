Engstler leads No. 4 Louisville women past Pitt, 66-55

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associate Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emily Engstler had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 4 Louisville overcame a slow start to beat Pittsburgh 66-55. Hailey Van Lith scored 13 points for the Cardinals, who have won two straight since losing last week at then-No. 24 North Carolina. Liatu King led the Panthers with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Pittsburgh lost its eighth straight but played Louisville tough, keeping the Cardinals’ offense in check throughout the first half and twice tying the game in the third quarter.