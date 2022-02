COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points as Tennessee State romped past Tennessee Tech 92-56. Marshall made 8 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Tigers (13-16, 8-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd had 18 points. Tennessee State posted a season-high 28 assists. Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-10).