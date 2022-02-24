No. 17 Ohio State women clinch top-4 seed in Big Ten tourney

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points, Tanaya Beacham added 18 points and No. 17 Ohio State beat Penn State 78-55 to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Ohio State held the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting. Penn State was just 19 of 62 from the floor (30.6%) and turned it over 20 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points. Jacy Sheldon added eight points for Ohio State. Niya Beverley scored 12 points and Leilani Kapinus recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Penn State.