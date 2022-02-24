Tatum scores 30 as Celtics romp again in Brooklyn, 129-106

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break with their second romp in Brooklyn this month, beating the Nets 129-106. Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Marcus Smart had 15. The Celtics picked up where they left off before the break, when they won nine of their final 10 games. One of those was a 126-91 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, when they jumped to a 28-2 lead. This one wasn’t much closer. Boston never trailed, just as it didn’t that night, led by as much as 29 and won its sixth straight on the road.