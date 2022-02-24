Vanderbilt women snap 6-game skid, beat No. 15 Florida 63-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sacha Washington scored a career-high 16 points to go with 11 rebounds, Jordyn Cambridge had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals, and Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Florida 63-59 to snap a six-game losing streak. Florida guard Kiara Smith sank an open 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left but Vanderbilt freshman Iyana Moore, a 78% free-throw shooter, sank two at the stripe to secure the victory. It was Vanderbilt’s first win over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020. Brinae Alexander added 11 points and Moore had 10 points and four steals for Vanderbilt. Smith finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals for Florida (20-8, 10-5). Zippy Broughton added 14 points and Nina Rickards 12.