Cleveland’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Florida St. over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Florida State beat Virginia 64-63 in a wild finish. Florida State hadn’t led since it made the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half. Armaan Franklin took an inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and made a pullup jumper near the free-throw line for what looked like the game winner for Virginia with 0.4 seconds remaining. Cleveland finished with 20 points for Florida State (15-13, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jayden Gardner scored 21 points to lead Virginia (17-12, 11-8).