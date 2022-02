SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bryce Fowler scored 26 points as Sacramento State topped Eastern Washington 81-75. William FitzPatrick added 20 points for Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Zach Chappell had 12 points. Jonathan Komagum added nine rebounds. Ethan Price had 18 points for the Eagles (15-14, 9-9). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.