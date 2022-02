CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60. Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.