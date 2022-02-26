Jarry’s 27 saves, Malkin’s goal lead Penguins by Rangers 1-0

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry turned aside 27 shots to outduel Igor Shesterkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the New York Rangers 1-0. Jarry bounced back from a rough performance in a loss to New Jersey by picking up his 11th career shutout and fourth this season. Evgeni Malkin provided the difference with a power-play goal 5:09 into the third as the Penguins ended a three-game losing streak to slip past the Rangers into second place in the Metroplitan Division. Shesterkin finished with 25 saves, but the Rangers ended a six-game point streak.