Morant scores career-high 46, Grizzlies beat Bulls 116-110

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Ja Morant scored a franchise-record 46 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110. The Grizzlies hung on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak. Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points. Steven Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31. That gave DeRozan 10 straight 30-point games. But he was 10 of 29 from the field, ending his NBA-record run of eight games of scoring at least 35 while shooting 50% or better.