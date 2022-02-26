Notae has 30, No. 18 Arkansas upends No. 6 Kentucky 75-73

By KEVIN McPHERSON

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and No. 18 Arkansas topped No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season. Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas helped create a tie with Kentucky and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play. The Razorbacks won for the 13th time in their last 14 games. Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games.