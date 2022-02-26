White Jr., Wood lift Tennessee Tech over UT Martin 88-75

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Kenny White Jr. had 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 88-75. Diante Wood added 17 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee Tech (10-20, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay chipped in 15 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Bernie Andre scored a season-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-22, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. KJ Simon added 21 points and six rebounds. Mikel Henderson had six assists.