Freshman McGowens powers Nebraska past Penn State 93-70

COLLEGE STATION, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a 93-70 victory over Penn State.’ McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. He added six rebounds. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in with 15 points and five assists. McGowens hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points, Verge sank two 3s and had 12 and Derrick Walker scored all 10 of his points to spark Nebraska to a 49-31 lead at halftime. Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms all scored 12 for Penn State (12-14, 7-11).