Kristoffersen gets 2nd win in 2 days, leads slalom standings

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen came from behind to win his second men’s World Cup slalom in two days after the top three skiers from the first run all failed to finish. Kristoffersen became the first skier this season with multiple slalom victories after the previous seven races had seven different winners. Kristoffersen was eighth after the opening leg. The Norwegian took the lead with the fourth-fastest time in the final run. Kristoffersen then witnessed how the next seven racers all failed to beat his time. Kristoffersen overtook Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen on top of the slalom standings.