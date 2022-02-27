Williams, Juhasz leads No. 7 UConn in rout of Providence

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers made her first start since getting injured two months ago and Christyn Williams scored 16 points in her final regular-season game to lead No. 7 UConn to an 88-31 rout of Providence. Bueckers played 13 minutes again, scoring two points and had five assists in her second game since returning from the left knee injury that kept her sidelined since Dec. 5. Graduate transfer Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and 10 rebounds, putting up her eighth double-double of the season. Azzi Fudd added 14 point and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 13 points for the Huskies (22-5, 16-1 Big East). Janai Crooms had 12 points for Providence, which lost this season’s first meeting between the two teams in January by just eight points.