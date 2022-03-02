Ukrainian athletes join military after Russian invasion

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

Dmytro Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors less than two weeks ago. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet. Pidruchnyi is a world champion in biathlon and a three-time Olympian. He returned home from Beijing last week just before Russia launched its invasion of his country. Now he has joined the Ukrainian National Guard. Others who are serving include tennis player Serhiy Stakhovskiy and boxer Vasyl Lomachenko.