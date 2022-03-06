Scheffler comes up clutch with pars needed to win Bay Hill

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler didn’t win the U.S. Open on Sunday. It just felt that way. Scheffler made clutch par putts down the stretch at Bay Hill and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second PGA Tour win in the last month. The scoring conditions were just as tough as they were last year. Scheffler closed with a 72 to win by one shot over Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton. Hovland and Horschel each had birdie chances to force a playoff. Only 10 players finished under par. Gary Woodland had the lead until finishing double bogey-bogey.