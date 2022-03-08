Jim Harbaugh says door is closed on him returning to the NFL

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh syas the door is closed on his potential return to the NFL. He says he looked at possibly coaching the Minnesota Vikings to find out if he wanted to be back in the league. He says Michigan is ultimately where he decided to be. The Vikings made Harbaugh’s decision a little easier because they didn’t offer him the job. Minnesota ended up hiring Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.