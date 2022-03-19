Bueckers starts as UConn rolls past Mercer 83-38

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers started and scored 12 points as UConn began its run toward a 12th NCAA Tournament title with an 83-38 first-round rout of No. 15 seed Mercer. Last season’s national player of the year played 24 minutes, the most in six games since coming back from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months. She also had five assists and four rebounds. Christyn Williams had 13 points to lead the Huskies (26-5) who opened the tournament with a win for the 28th straight time. Shannon Titus had 12 points to lead Mercer (23-7), which was making its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.