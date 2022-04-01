Cole, Yankees rotation looking intact as opening day nears

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees rotation is looking good with less than a week until the regular season begins. Opening-day starter Gerrit Cole had a solid start in his final tune up, Jordan Montgomey was strong in a simulated game, and Luis Severino is ready to pitch Saturday after his scheduled outing was pushed back three days. Cole threw 64 pitches over 3 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, while Montgomey faced a group of teammates that included Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Severino is ready to pitch again after having a start pushed back three days by general arm soreness.