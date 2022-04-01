DeGrom out with shoulder issue, dealing huge blow to Mets

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — With opening day less than a week away, every team in Major League Baseball is hoping to finish spring training without any significant injuries. The New York Mets weren’t so fortunate when they found out ace Jacob deGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area. It’s a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. New York’s ace won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the team announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington.