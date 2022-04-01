Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:51 PM

Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police say former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content