Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener back in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights. Alex Wennberg scored his ninth goal of the season for Seattle and Kole Lind scored his first NHL goal in the final minutes.