Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 for their fifth straight win. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers. Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight. Barnes scored nine straight points to help the Raptors close the first half on a 20-4 run and take a 13-point lead.