South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 23 points and 18 rebounds to back up her AP National Player of the Year award and carry South Carolina to the NCAA championship game. The Gamecocks beat Louisville 72-59 in the semifinals. They will face the Connecticut-Stanford winner at Target Center on Sunday night. Brea Beal matched her season high for South Carolina with 12 points and helped hold Cardinals star Hailey Van Lith to nine points as the Gamecocks delivered another stifling defensive performance. Emily Engstler led Louisville with 18 points and nine rebounds. She fouled out with 4:56 left.