UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Carolina Gamecocks have had the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll the entire season. The last test for the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament will be the Connecticut Huskies. Women’s college basketball gets the greats of the game together on the biggest stage as consistently as any sport. This South Carolina-UConn matchup is no different. The Gamecocks toppled Louisville 72-59 in the first semifinal behind 23 points and 18 rebounds from AP Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Huskies outlasted Stanford 63-58 in the second game. Bueckers had 14 points in her hometown.