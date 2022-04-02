Brighton misses penalty and draws with Norwich 0-0 in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay misses a first-half penalty and Brighton and visiting Norwich play out a goalless draw in the English Premier League. Brighton dominates its bottom-of-the-table opponent and Maupay has the chance to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. But he blazes over and squanders another late chance to ensure a second stalemate of the campaign between the teams It means Brighton’s wait to celebrate a home goal continues. It hasn’t scored at home since Jan. 18. Norwich’s quest to end a run of six straight defeats is not helped by more injury problems. Five players were ruled out from their last match three weeks ago — a 2-1 defeat to a stoppage-time goal at Leeds.