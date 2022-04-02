Lazio beats Sassuolo 2-1; Spezia wins relegation battle

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Lazio has boosted its bid for a European spot and put its derby nightmare behind it with a comfortable 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A. Manuel Lazzari and Sergej Milinković-Savić scored to send Lazio to fifth. An unmarked Hamed Traorè pulled one back for Sassuolo deep into stoppage time. Spezia celebrated wildly after a last-gasp goal earned what could prove to be a crucial 1-0 win over fellow struggler Venezia. Spezia has moved 10 points above the relegation zone. Venezia remains three points from safety. Bottom club Salernitana lost 1-0 at mid-table Torino after Andrea Belotti converted a penalty at the second time of asking.