San Diego teen Anna Davis wins Augusta Women’s Amateur

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Anna Davis is the winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 16-year-old from San Diego County was bogey-free on the back nine at Augusta National and closed with a 69. That still didn’t look to be enough. LSU junior Latanna Stone birdied the 16th hole for a two-shot lead with two holes to play. Stone made double bogey on the 17th hole with a long three-putt. And then she chipped too strong on the 18th and made bogey. Stone finished one shot behind with LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad. Lindblad also made bogey on the 18th.

Associated Press

