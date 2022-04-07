76ers’ Thybulle listed as ‘ineligible’ for game in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as ‘ineligible to play’ on the official NBA injury report for the 76ers’ game Thursday night at Toronto. Thybulle, a defensive specialist, has not said publicly whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes. As things stand, fourth-place Philadelphia and fifth-place Toronto would meet in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Thybulle in doubt for playoff games in Toronto. Each team has three regular-season games remaining. On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league has “no choice” but to comply with Canada’s entry rules.