Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:35 PM

Avalanche edge Jets 5-4 in OT for 5th straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 2:42 into overtime to lift the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche to a 5-4 victory over the struggling Winnipeg Jets. Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Erik Johnson and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five straight games. Makar added an assist. Pavel Francouz stopped 39 shots for Colorado, which is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both scored twice and added an assist for Winnipeg which is winless in four games.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content