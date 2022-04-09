Smith has hat trick and US downs Uzbekistan 9-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sophia Smith scored three goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Jaelin Howell and Ashley Sanchez scored their first national team goals. Aziza Norboeva scored for 48th-ranked Uzbekistan, the first goal the U.S. has conceded on home soil since March, 11, 2020, against Japan. It the first of two games against Uzbekistan. The second game against Uzbekistan is set for Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.