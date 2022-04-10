Leipzig unbeaten in 7 games; Reyna to miss rest of season

BERLIN (AP) — In-form Leipzig continued its impressive run with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Leipzig had the match all but won by halftime following goals from Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Dominik Szoboszlai. It remained fourth, three points ahead of Freiburg in an enthralling tussle for the final Champions League spot. Leipzig has become one of the league’s in-form teams since Domenico Tedesco took over from Jesse Marsch as coach in December. Tedesco’s team enjoyed a 4-1 win at Borussia Dortmund last weekend and is unbeaten in seven games since its narrow loss at Bayern Munich in February. Borussia Dortmund said Sunday that injured American midfielder Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the Bundesliga season.