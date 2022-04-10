Roki Sasaki throws 16th perfect game in Japanese big leagues

TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect game with 19 strikeouts, leading the Chiba Lotte Marines over the Orix Buffaloes 6-0 in Japan’s Pacific League. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out 13 consecutive batters and needed 105 pitches to complete the nine-inning game. Sasaki pitched the 16th complete game perfect game in the Japanese major leagues, the first since Hiromi Makihara of the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants in a 6-0 win against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on May 18, 1994.