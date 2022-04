By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will make up Monday’s postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central time prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.