Nashville soccer-specific stadium nears completion

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville SC held an open practice the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States. The team is scheduled to play its first game at 30,000-seat GEODIS Park on May 1. Construction and some final touches on the stadium are still are being finalized. Defender Walker Zimmerman says it’s been a slow build from the expansion franchise’s debut in February 2020. They played their first two seasons at Nissan Stadium and the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

