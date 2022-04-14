AP Source: Pirates agree to 2-year deal with CF Reynolds

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the deal runs through 2023 and will pay $6.75 million per season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not announced. Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million. Reynolds hit .302 last season and is batting .227 through five games in 2022.