Leipzig, Leicester reach semifinals in European competitions

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Christopher Nkunku has scored twice to help Leipzig reach its first semifinals in a European competition with a 2-0 victory at Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. Nkunku scored after 18 minutes and doubled the lead on a penalty late in the second half to seal Leipzig’s 3-1 aggregate win. Later Thursday, Barcelona was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt after they tied 1-1 in the first leg. West Ham and Lyon were also tied 1-1 heading into the second leg in France. Leicester became the first team to advance to the semifinals of the inaugural Europa Conference League after coming from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Netherlands.