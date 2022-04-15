Bulls assistants Fleming, Cotter test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls will be without two assistant coaches for at least their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Billy Donovan says Fleming and Cotter are experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. Donovan was not sure how long they will be out. Game 2 is Wednesday in Milwaukee, with the best-of-seven series shifting to Chicago for Game 3 on April 22.