Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona midfielder Pedri

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Spanish club says the 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. He was substituted at halftime. Pedri had already been unavailable from late August to mid-January because of a leg injury. Pedri played 74 games for Barcelona and Spain last season.